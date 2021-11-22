With Stunning CGs, Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan to Hit Big Screens on December 24

Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, will soon hit big screens, and the Tamil film is said to be having some stunning graphics. The film will hit the theatres on December 24, 2021. Advanced Computer Techniques CG has been used in the film, which, the word is, makes it a visual treat for the audience. The film is being directed by R. Ravikumar, while AR Rahman has given music and Neerav Shah has taken care of cinematography. The Sivakarthikeyan film is being produced by his friend D. Raja under the banner of 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.

According to reports, the film carries some 3500 CG shots. Not just that, only films like Endhiran and 2.0 have so far used the same level of CG shots. The film was delayed due to the budget and CG scenes, reports say.

Ayalaan is a science-fiction based on the story of an alien who returns safely to Earth. Ayalaan will feature Sivakarthikeyan, Rahul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan in the lead roles.

Sivakartkeyan commenced his own film production company with the name of Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The Tamil actor has also incorporated himself as a partner in the production of the film Ayalaan. The actor has produced more than a dozen films and they will all hit the theatres after Ayalaan.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting the last schedule of the upcoming film Don. The Tamil-language action-comedy is being directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The film is co-produced by the Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner.

