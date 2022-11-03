With Throwback Picture, Pooja Hedge Shares What She Wishes For

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde never fails to impress her admirers with her charming on-screen presence and oh-so-gorgeous Gram-worthy pictures. Besides winning hearts with her acting prowess and excellent dance moves, Pooja also takes out her time to update her fans about her upcoming projects and whereabouts. The actress is also a traveller by heart, dropping serene photos from her exotic travel albums.

Recently, the Mohenjo Daro actress seems to be overwhelmed by vacation blues, missing out on some good seafood. And her stunning throwback picture is proof. “Could do with some fresh fish, sea, and sand right about now," Pooja captioned the post, sharing the click on Instagram.

Advertisement

The throwback gem revealed the actress dressed in a floral-printed bikini, teamed with a white shirt, digging into some exotic delicacies at a restaurant. The two dishes, presented on the table before her seemed to be some kind of fish preparation, one being sushi. Pooja gave out sheer foodie vibes as she was captured looking at the cuisine with eyes full of love. The backdrop presented a picturesque scenery of distant blue seas, taken while she was enjoying her vacation.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The fact that Pooja’s hobbies include travelling is quite evident from her Instagram posts. Earlier, the actress had jetted off to New York where she appeared to have the most of her time. The actress is fond of getting memories captured on camera and sharing them on social media for her followers to witness. See for yourself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja has a couple of films lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also starring Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. The action drama flick is slated to hit the theatres on December 30 this year.

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja is also a part of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus. Alongside Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh, Cirkus also has a cast ensemble of the Queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ajay Devgan, and Varun Saini in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here