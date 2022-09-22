With Wedding Around The Corner, Tujhyat Jeev Rangala's Hardeek Joshi Celebrates Kelvan

Marathi show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala fame, Akshaya Deodhar, and Hardeek Joshi won a million hearts with their on-screen chemistry. Fans of this adorable romantic drama are well aware that Akshaya’s and Hardeek’s equation is not limited to the screens. They are very much in love in real life as well.

Recently, on May 3 this year, the power couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Thane, Pune. Now, it has been revealed that both Akshaya and Hardeek are planning to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.

With wedding preparations in full bloom, Hardeek dropped a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, of the popular Marathi ritual, Kelvan.

Advertisement

The Kelvan ceremony follows the tradition of the parents of the would-be bride and groom inviting the soon-to-be husband and wife to their houses to treat them with delicacies and shower them with gifts as a token of love.

Top showsha video

“Kelvan starts from my sister," captioned Hardeek.

Dressed in traditional wear, Hardeek was seen donning a printed pink kurta with a pair of white trousers. Marigold flower garland hung from the walls hinting at the decorations made to celebrate Kelvan.

Advertisement

Hardeek seemed to be in a happy mood, about to splurge on the scrumptious food displayed in front of him on a plate made from banana leaves. The staple traditional meal included steamed rice, dal, and chutneys, topped with a dessert to finish off the mouth-watering dish.

Hardeek’s family was captured in the following click, as they gathered together to shower Hardeek with blessings. The Tujhyat Jeev Rangala actor appeared to celebrate the Kelvan ceremony in an authentic Maharashtrian style.

Advertisement

Talking about Hardeek’s wife-to-be Akshaya, she seemed to make the most of her time, enjoying the last few days of being a bachelor. According to reports, the actress had a ball with her friends at a South Indian-style party.

For the unversed, Hardik and Akshaya fell in love on the sets of the Tujhyat Jeev Rangala show. They dated for a long time before deciding to get married. On the professional front, rumours about Hardeek’s participation in Big Boss Marathi Season 4 started spreading. Hardeek has, however, not commented on his participation as of yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here