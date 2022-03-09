With Wife Mira, Shahid Kapoor Joins Sister Sanah Kapoor's Post-Wedding Dinner

Actor Sanah Kapoor, the sister of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, got married to Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar, and the photos from her nuptials are stunning. Shahid Kapoor posted a photo with the bride. The married couple appeared to have arranged a family dinner just days after their close-knit wedding. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Supriya Pathak, and Pankaj Kapur were all present at the intimate gathering.

On March 8, actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa shared on social media glimpses of the dinner party. The married pair, Sanah and Mayank Pahwa, can be seen grinning with excitement as they posed with their in-laws. In another picture, the couple is joined by Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and they have a contagious grin. The family photo frame was picture-perfect.

Shahid, too, shared a picture on his Instagram handle and congratulated her baby sister. He shared a picture with Sanah and wrote a heartfelt note. “How time flies and little Bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister. An emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest Sanah, wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always," Shahid wrote.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s wife Mira also shared some pictures and wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank. Wishing you both the intense love you brought alive today, every day."

Sanah, the daughter of legendary actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, tied the knot with Mayank, the son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. Sanah marked her Bollywood debut appearance in 2015 with Shaandaar, starring her father Pankaj Kapur, brother Shahid, and Alia Bhatt. She also appeared in the 2018 film Khajoor Pe Atke, with Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, and Dolly Ahluwalia. She also appeared in Saroj Ka Rishta.

