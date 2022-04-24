With You: BTS' Jimin, Ha Sung Woon Drop Heartbreaking Beautiful Our Blues OST, Fans Call It 'Heavenly'

The wait is finally over! BTS singer Jimin and Ha Sung Woon’s highly anticipated song With You, as part of Our Blues’ OST, has been released and it has left no dry eye in the house. A snippet of the song was featured in the sixth episode of the K-drama behind the snapshots from the lives of Lee Dong-Seok (Lee Byung-hun) and Min Seon-a (Shin Min-a). The teaser was shortly followed by the full song release and the track is heartbreakingly beautiful.

The duet is sung in English with the members singing about heartbreak and longing. The song is perfectly in sync with the theme of Lee Dong-Seok and Min Seon-a’s story. Jimin and Ha Sung Woon beautifully complement each other’s soothing vocals, taking the song a notch higher. The song has refrained from using high background music to keep the singers’ voices in focus.

With You marks Jimin’s debut OST track and it wouldn’t be surprising if the song becomes a massive hit among fans.

The initial reactions have already revealed that fans are in love with the track. Several fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions to the song.

It was just last week that the makers of Our Blues revealed that Jimin has collaborated with his close friend Ha Sung Woon for the song. South Korean news portal News1 revealed the song has been produced by Song Dong Woon. For the unversed, he has delivered iconic OSTs for K-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin. Speaking about the song, Song Dong Woon said, “After finding a lot of songs that fit well with the voices of Jimin and Ha Sung Woon and ‘Our Blues’, we were able to finish recording with a song that perfectly suited the drama."

“Jimin’s sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon’s charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful," a member of the show’s production team added. As reported by Koreaboo, Jimin’s fan club on Twitter, @PJM_data, claimed that Ha Sung Woon spoke about the song via his private message function on the app Universe. He revealed that it had been in the making since last July. “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July," he revealed, adding in another message, “It’s a total emotional song." He also said, “There’s a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I’ll tell you later."

