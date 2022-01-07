Without Respect, Love is Temporary: Sushmita Sen Opens Up in Live Session After Break Up With Rohman Shawl

Actress Sushmita Sen had impressed the fans with her web series, Aarya and she is currently basking in the success of the second instalment of the show. While fans and critics are not tired of praising the actor for her commendable acting chops, a lot has been going on in her personal life as well. Fans and the tinsel town was shocked when rumours of Sushmita and boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s breakup surfaced. Ending speculation, through a cryptic note on her Instagram, the actor shared that the two have parted ways as the relationship was long over. Fans were heartbroken but nobody knew the reason behind their break-up. However, in her recent Instagram live, it appeared that Sushmita was hinting that she chose respect over love.

On January 6, Sushmita hosted a live session on Instagram to interact with her fans and answer their questions. Responding to one of the questions – what respect means to you, Sushmita said that she places respect over love because it means everything to her. The actor opined that when there is no respect, love takes a back seat, and it is temporary. According to her, any relationship that focuses on just love is bound to be temporary.

Sushmita said that love is something, one feels with great intensity, and one falls out of it with the same intensity. However, where there is no respect, love has no meaning. “Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself,” she said.

Sushmita went public with her break-up on December 23. Posting an image with Rohman, she stated that the two began as friends, and remain the same. ”The relationship was long over, the love remains,” she added. Well, it does appear that Sushmita and Rohman will continue to share an amicable bond as the actror, post break-up confirmation, did not remove any pictures, featuring Rohman, from her Instagram.

