WJSN Member Dawon To Go On Hiatus Due To Health Issues; Suffering From Anxiety Disorder

WJSN member Dawon is going on a hiatus, her agency has confirmed. On Wednesday, Starship Entertainment issued an official statement to reveal Dawon’s decision to take a break. The agency also revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for anxiety disorder. She is now taking a break from work to focus on her recovery.

As reported by Soompi, the agency’s statement read, “Dawon is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Up until now, we have taken measures for Dawon’s recovery by consulting with Dawon so that she could [undergo treatment] while carrying out her scheduled activities, but it has been determined that she needs to focus on her treatment through sufficient rest and stability."

“After consulting with Dawon based on the opinion of medical professionals, it has been decided that she will halt her activities in order for her to recover her health. Dawon will not be participating in future scheduled activities, and she will be resting in order to focus on recovering her health. We apologize for giving fans cause for concern with this sudden news, and we will continue to do our utmost and focus on Dawon’s treatment so that she can find stability," the statement added.

Several fans of the group reached out to her via Twitter and wished her a speedy recovery. “Rest well and get well soon to our precious Dawon," a fan tweeted. “Oh no, get well soon Dawon ❤ Ujungs are here for you!" added another. “Get well soon eunseo, dawon and also all member WJSN take care of your health. Don’t forget to eat and rest for a while. UJUNG always wishes you the best," a third fan added.

WJSN had recently confirmed that they would be participating in the second season of Mnet’s show Queendom. Having made their debut in 2016, WJSN (also known as Cosmic Girls) also features members Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung.

