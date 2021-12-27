Woman Wins Internet With Her Desi Moves To Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang Title Song

A video of a woman’s desi dance moves to Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang song has gone viral and netizens are impressed with the woman’s epic moves. Shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, the video has drawn the attention of netizens and many are appreciating the woman’s dance skills and spirit.

The caption of the video reads, “This Didi rocks."

The viral video appears to be from a wedding celebration. With her energetic moves on the upbeat song the woman in a red saree took the internet by storm. The other people present on the dance floor also cheered the woman. The video was initially shared by Toronto-based wedding planning service Nisarg Media Productions on their Instagram page with the caption, “Party like there is no tomorrow …!!!"

Seeing her enthusiasm, many in the comment section said, “Aaram se didi." Some users are praising the woman’s dance moves on social media while others are also mocking the video.

One user said, “Life should be long, live freely." Another user, praising the women said, “It takes a lot of courage to dance like this, well done." Appreciating her dance moves one user said ‘she killed it’ while another called it ‘next level’.

The song, to which the woman is performing with her epic dance moves, is from Hritik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer 2014 movie Bang Bang. The title track sung by Benny Dayal and Niti Mohan has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar.

Earlier, in 2018, the dance of Sanjeev Srivastava alias Dabboo Uncle, a professor from Madhya Pradesh, had gone viral. He became famous overnight because of the dance he performed during a wedding.

