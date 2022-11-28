Women-centric Malayalam Film Her’s First-Look Poster Released; Check It Out

Female-oriented films have slowly become a trendsetter in Bollywood. Powerful women-centric movies like Kahaani, Mardaani, Queen, Thappad and English Vinglish have tugged the heartstrings of fans. Now, regional cinema also seems to have taken the same route — by portraying women as they are - inhibited, honest, real, and dauntless. The Malayalam cine world is currently gearing up for the release of a unique movie, titled Her, revolving solely around five women. On Saturday, the makers of the upcoming flick unveiled the first-look poster of the film.

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who stars in the yet-to-be-released film shared the poster on her Instagram handle. “Unveiling the first look poster of HER," read the caption.

The poster is a collage of five women of different ages, supposedly from different backgrounds as well. What’s more, the title of the film is etched out of various names, adding an intriguing touch to the poster.

A wave of unbridled joy spread among fans as soon as the poster of Her was released. They rushed to the comments to express their anticipation regarding the upcoming female lead film. “Wooww… Casting," noted one impressed user. “After Wonder Woman now waiting for these wonderful women on screen," commented another. “Waiting to watch," chimed in a third enthusiastic individual.

Helmed by Lijin Jose, Her consists of a cast ensemble of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Remya Nambessan, Urvashi, and the director herself. Late actor Prathap Pothen, who passed away from heart attack on July 15, also featured in the film. Earlier, the makers of Her also dropped a BTS picture on social media, during the shooting days. Check it out here.

Her is produced by Anish M Thomas, under the banners of AT Studio. While Chandru Selvaraj will be the cinematographer, composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to score the music of the film. Other details of the movie are kept under wraps.

This is not the first time, female-oriented films have hogged the limelight. Earlier, director Anjali Menon’s Indian English-language movie Wonder Woman also created a buzz among the female population. Wonder Woman, which also starred Parvathy in one of the lead roles, revolved around six pregnant women who come together at a prenatal class, sharing their thoughts, opinions and questions on pregnancy. The film was a sleeper hit at the theatres.

