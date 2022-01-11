Women Rights Activist Trupti Desai Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says, 'In Good Health'

The world is currently reeling from the third wave of Covid-19, and many celebs have contracted the virus. Many celebrities from both Bollywood and the Marathi film industry have been infected by Covid-19. Trupti Desai, a former contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, is the latest celeb to have tested positive for Covid-19. Desai is also the founder of the Bhumara Brigade and the Bhumata Foundation.

On Monday, she announced on social media that she had contracted Covid-19. However, she asserted that she was in fine health and urged her followers to take the necessary precautions to fight Covid. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Eventually Corona reached out to me - I tested positive."

“After coming out of the house of Bigg Boss, I attended many events, crowded to meet the fans, but I was following the rules, I am in good health, don’t worry, take care of yourself. Follow all government rules and avoid corona," she said.

Trupti was a contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi in 2021. Even after leaving the house, he met the members of the Bigg Boss Marathi family. She asked them to reach out to her for help anytime.

Trupti Desai originally hails from Kolhapur but her family settled in Pune later. She graduated from SNDT College, Pune in Home Science. She has been fighting for women’s rights to enter various temples and other places of worship, including Shani Shingnapur, Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, Mahalaxmi in Kolhapur, Trimbakeshwar Shiv temple in Nashik and Kapaleshwar temples. She was also a part of the Sabarimala agitation.

