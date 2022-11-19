‘Wonder Woman’ Rakul Preet Singh Sets Temperatures Soaring in Black Corset Dress

Be it donning traditional wear or acing a glammed-up party look, Rakul Preet Singh knows it all. And, her Instagram feed is a testament to the same. Recently, Rakul once again shelled out major fashion goals by dropping a streak of pictures on Instagram, making fans go gaga over them.

Along with posting the set of stunning pictures, the actress also added a powerful caption that read, “We all are wonder women in our ways." In the pictures, she rocked a sleeveless black corset dress, which featured a bow-like pattern around the waist and thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with a pair of sparkly silver stilettos.

In terms of her makeup, the Bollywood diva sported an on-fleek winged liner with matte pink lipstick. A pair of dazzling stone-encrusted earrings and unkempt shoulder-length hair completed the Yaariyan actress’s look.

Soon after Rakul shared the snaps on Instagram, fans couldn’t hold back but heap praises on her. “I’m crushing on you," asserted one Rakul admirer. Others complimented her with words like “Awesome" and “Gorgeous." Some of Rakul’s industry friends like Bhumi Pednekar also lauded the actress’s look with fire emojis in the comments section of her post.

There is no denying the fact that Rakul Preet Singh is a sight for sore eyes every time she surprises fans with pictures from her photoshoots. In addition to being a fashion enthusiast, the 32-year-old is also a fitness freak, as is evident from her social media posts. She is a regular at the gym and often shares glimpses of her workout regime with fans on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in director R Ravikumar’s Ayalaan. Produced by Kotapadi J, Ayalaan is touted to be a science-fiction comedy that also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelakar, and Isha Koopikar in prominent roles. This Tamil-language film will hit the big screen in 2023.

Besides Ayalaan, Rakul is also a part of S Shakar’s Indian 2. Produced under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also stars veteran actor Kamal Hassan alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others.

