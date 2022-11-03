Wonder Women Trailer: Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Amruta Subhash Turn Pregnant Friends in This Emotional Film

Wonder Women trailer: Remember Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu broke the internet with their ‘pregnancy announcement’? Well, it was revealed at the time that they were sharing posts about pregnancy for their upcoming film Wonder Women. The trailer of the film has now dropped and it is bound to get everyone emotional. The film also stars Amruta Subhash, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip and Archana Padmini.

Directed by Anjali Menon of the Bangalore Days fame, Wonder Women revolves around pregnant women from different walks of life and parts of the country coming together at a camp named Sumana and preparing for their lives as mothers. While there is a mother who has a clingy mother-in-law, there is another who is having a baby with her partner out of wedlock. There also seems a mother, played by Parvathy, who seems to be doing it all on her own.

With passing days and activities, these soon-to-be mothers form some of the closest bonds. The trailer has hinted that the film will be an emotional roller coaster ride. Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

Wonder Women releases on November 18 on Sony Liv. Speaking about the film in a press statement, director Anjali Menon, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow. It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience’s journey with these characters."

Read all the Latest Movies News here