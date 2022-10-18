'Wonderful Soul, Rest in Peace': Urvashi Rautela on Vaishali Takkar's Suicide Note

TV actress Vaishali Takkar, who died by suicide at her Indore home, left a note following which a case was filed at the Tejaji Nagar police station. Several TV and film celebs, including Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, have shared their thoughts on the death of Vaishali.

“Love and romance are the primary ingredients of many of the films and television shows produced in Bollywood. Nothing is more exciting than finding and pursuing your only true love. Why did this happen? May your wonderful soul rest in peace," Urvashi wrote in an Instagram note.

In addition to Urvashi, TV actor Karan Kundra also expressed sorrow over Vaishali’s death. A video in which the actor stated that suicide was not the solution. “There are many problems in life, but everything works out in the end. You have parents who love you. Consider them as well. You must be courageous. There are times when things are difficult, but there is nothing that cannot be fixed," he said.

Vaishali wrote a suicide note in which she accused her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani of tormenting her. Following an inquiry, the police filed a case against Rahul and Disha under Section 306.

However, the police have not released any information on the arrest. Rahul runs a large plywood company. Vaishali and her family have been in Indore for 13 years. Vaishali used to spend a lot of time in Mumbai for work.

