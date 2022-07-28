Wondering What Deepika Padukone's Days Often Look Like? See These Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the trailblazers in the film industry. Despite being extremely busy with her work commitments, Deepika manages to drop a few glimpses on social media to stay in touch with her fans. The Bajirao Mastani actor recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram space. Deepika, who is known as the epitome of grace, posted a slew of new pictures from her recent photoshoot for a project. In the first frame from the album, Deepika can be seen posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, she flaunted her iconic dazzling smile. She looked stunning in a bottle green tank top paired with pants and a brown belt. She captioned her post, “What my days often look like…” with a filming emoji.

Take a look:

Fans and followers were left impressed with Deepika’s new post and they bombarded the comment section with love. One of her fans commented, “Beautiful you,” with a red heart emoji. Another one said, “Dreamy”. The post even grabbed Ranveer’s attention who posted a glowing star emoticon.

A couple of days back, the B-Town diva took a short break and jetted off on a vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actress spent some quality time on her holiday and enjoyed the beaches, sunsets and bike rides with the love of her life. The caption of the post read: “May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone recently shared a motion poster from her much-anticipated film, Pathaan. In the poster, she can be seen in a fierce avatar as she holds the gun. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film will be released on January 25, next year.

Apart from Pathaan, She also has Fighter starring opposite Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas in her pipeline. She will collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

