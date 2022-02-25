Wondering Where Your Favourite Marathi Shows Are Shot? Well, We Know the Places

The film city in Mumbai was one destination where you could find almost all the Marathis TV shows being shot. However, that has changed a lot in the last few years, and now the Marathi TV industry can be found in Maharashtra’s numerous cities.

Sangli, Satara, Wai, Kolhapur, Konkan, and Nashik in Maharashtra, as well as the villages adjoining these cities, are now the locations for some Marathi shows. Wondering where your favourite Marathi shows are shot? Well, we know the cities.

Tu Teva Tashi: The upcoming TV drama, Tu Teva Tashi will air on Zee Marathi and is currently being shot in Pune. Tu Tevhashoot Tashi will see Swapnil return to a fictional show following Jeevlaga. Shilpa, on the other hand, will reprise her role as the lead in a Marathi television serial after nearly two decades.

Mulghi Zali Ho: Mulghi Zali Ho is back topping the TRP and it airs on Star Pravah. The serial is being shot in Satara district. Sharvani Pillai, Kiran Mane, Divya Pugaonkar, and Yogesh Sohoni play the key characters in the show.

Jeev Majha Guntala: The shooting for Jeev Majha Guntala on Colors Marathi is currently underway in Kolhapur. The serial’s lead characters Antara, played by Yogita Chavan, and Malhar, played by Sorabh Rajnish Choughule, have been spotted in Kolhapur several times.

The series portrays the lives of Malhar, a young entrepreneur who owns a cab company, while Antara drives an auto-rickshaw for a living. They both have doshas (problems) in their horoscopes that can be resolved only if they marry each other.

Man Udu Udu Zhala: The shooting for this series that airs on Zee Marathi is underway in Thane. Under the banner of Ekagmai Creation, it is a romantic drama directed by Mandar Devsthali and produced by Sandeep Jadhav. Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut play the key characters in the show.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath: Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is also being shot in Thane. The show stars Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere and Mohan Joshi in lead roles.

Ratris Khel Chale: Ratris Khel Chale is a horror-thriller series on Zee Marathi and Zee5. Since its beginning, the show has been a critical and commercial success. Ratris Khel Chale tells the story of a Konkan family living in a tiny town. The shooting for the series is underway in Konkan as well.

Devmanus: The second season of Devmanus is being shot in Satara. Kiran Gaikwad, the Marathi actor who impressed the viewers with his portrayal of Devisingh in the programme Devmanus, will reprise his role as the lead in the second season as well.

