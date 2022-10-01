Wondering Who All Will Be Seen In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Tamil, the Tamil spin-off version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, will return with its sixth season shortly. The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine India, has grown in popularity over the years.

The Bigg Boss Tamil series made its debut in 2017 and quickly became a favourite among the audiences. It was won by Arav Nafeez, while the last season (Season 5) was won by Raju Jeyamohan.

The latest season will premiere at 6pm on Sunday, October 9. Like the previous seasons, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan will also host the show. Unlike past seasons, this time commoners as well as celebrities will be seen together inside the Bigg Boss House. Here are the expected contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Lakshmi Ramakrishnan

Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, a veteran actress, director, and philanthropist, is more likely to enter the Bigg Boss house. She has appeared in films like Aarohanam, Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe, Ammani and House Owner.

Rachitha Mahalakshmi

Rachitha Mahalakshmi primarily appears in Tamil films and serials. She has also acted in a few Telugu and Kannada films. She gained popularity with the television show Saravanan Meenatchi, which premiered on Star Vijay channel in 2011.

VJ Rakshan

Rakshan, often known as VJ Rakshan, is a television presenter who currently works for Vijay TV. He is well-known as the host of the show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

Rajalakshmi Senthil

Rajalakshmi Senthil is a well-known Tamil folk and playback singer. She is married to Senthil Ganesh, a prominent actor and playback singer who won the sixth season of Airtel Super Singer in 2018. Rajalakshmi is expected to participate in the show.

Archana Chandhoke

Archana Chandhoke, also known as RJ Archana, is a television host, actress, and radio jockey who works primarily in the Tamil cinema and television industries. She will most likely enter the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming season.

Manjunath Shilpa

Shilpa Manjunath made her film debut in 2018 with the historical action picture Kaali, in which she co-starred with actor Antony Vijay. She is among one of the probable to enter Bigg Boss house this season.

Apart from these, Dharsha Gupta, Sreenidhi Sudarshan, Manichandra Mani, Roshini Haripriyan, DD Neelakandan, Actress Manish Yadav, Veteran Tamil actor MS Bhaskar, Tamil TV actor Ashwin Kumar Lakshminathan and Mukesh Ravi are rumoured to take part in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6.

