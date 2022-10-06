'Won’t Allow Screening Adipurush in Maharashtra': BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Four months before the release of Om Raut’s Adipurush, the film is facing massive backlash after the release of its first teaser. Many targeted the film for its poor VFX, while others said that the makers had hurt their religious sentiments.

And now, Ram Kadam, the BJP MLA from Maharashtra, has tweeted against Adipurush and its maker. “We will not allow Adipurush to be screened in Maharashtra. Once again, in the film Adipurush, the filmmakers have hurt the faith and sentiments of crores of Hindu people by ironing our gods and goddesses to get petty publicity."

In another thread, Ram Kadam wrote, “This time, mere apology or cropping of scenes will not work. To teach a lesson to such thinking, any such film should be completely banned. So that in future no one will dare like this."

Neither Om Raut nor his team has reacted to the remark yet. Back in 2020, he made similar remarks on Adipurush and Saif Ali Khan. He condemned the remarks of Saif Ali Khan on Sita’s abduction by Raavan. Kadam commented “Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified."

Kadam continued his thread and appreciated Om Raut for Tanhaji, which does justice to Hindu pride and Marathi Asmita. To quote Ram Kadam, “But if #Adipurush plans to show Ravan in a positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa, we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails #JaiShriRam."

The Om Raut directorial will hit the big screen on January 12. It features Sunny Singh, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

