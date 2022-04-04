'Won't Play Chiranjeevi's Mother': Radhika Sarathkumar in Tongue-in-cheek Comment

Veteran Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar recently described Chiranjeevi as a self-made man. In an interview, Radhika said, “As a man who grew up with his hard work. Chiru IS still working with the same dedication."

During the interview, when asked if she was ready to act in any role in short films, Radhika replied, “I will do any role but… will not play the role of Chiranjeevi’s mother in any film. If you want me to be a villain in a megastar movie, I will do any role but… the role of the mother in Chiranjeevi’s movie is not for me to do."

Further talking about the young heroes of the Tollywood industry, Radhika said that she liked all of them very much. “I have known Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan since their childhood and I’m very proud to see them now."

For the unversed, Radhika and Chiranjeevi have delivered several hit movies together on screen. Both share a good bond and Radhika also attends a get-together party held at the megastar’s house every year without missing a beat.

The veteran actor now entertains the audience by playing the role of a mother in movies. Apart from this, it is known that Radhika has appeared in many TV serials. Needless to say, she is one of the prominent talents in the South film industry.

Predominantly working in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Radhika has also proved herself as a producer and an entrepreneur. Moreover, she also starred in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films.

