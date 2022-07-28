'Won't Reject Anyone': Nanjiyamma on Her National Award Controversy

Tribal folk singer Nanjiyamma, the national award winner, has responded to the controversy surrounding her award. While speaking to a media person, Nanjiyamma said, “My mind is clean. I want all my children, all those who speak against me, and those who do not speak. I will not do anything to reject anyone. That is my happiness. I have seen all of them as my children say. I will take it up."

Nanjiyamma won the Best Playback Singer Award for the song Kalakkatha from the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, the industry was divided over the jury’s choice.

Advertisement

Linu Lal, a famous musician through a Facebook video, said, “This recognition feels insulting to those who have dedicated their lives to music." Linu said a special award can be given to Nanjiyamma to encourage tribal folk singers.

Singer Harish Siva Ramakrishnan said, “She is not the best singer in India." However, many supported Nanjiyamma.

Director Alphonse Joseph joined the support movement and said that 100 years of learning cannot deliver what is delivered from the heart. Alphonse was supported by Lyricist B.K, composer Bijibal, and Jakes Bejoy.

Kalakkatha was originally written in the Irula language. Nanjiyamma wrote this song and its composition was done by Jakes Bejoy. The Kalakkatha was first released on Youtube in 2020 and within a month reached 10 million views.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nanjiyamma is a folk singer who is a part of Azad Kala Samithi. She sings generational folk songs. Nanjiyamma has sung for a documentary, Mathrumozhi titled Aggedu Nayaga directed by Sindhu Sajan.

Then she gave her voice to a promotional song sponsored by the Government of Kerala for its housing programs. The program was a massive hit.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here