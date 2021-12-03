'Won't Tolerate at Any Cost': Abhishek Bachchan to Trolls Targetting Daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan hit out at Internet trolls who have been targetting his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. WArning the trolls at an event in Mumbai, Junior Bachchan said that writing wrong things about his daughter meant crossing the limits, adding that the actor won’t tolerate it.

According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan was attending a promotional event of his upcoming release Bob Biswas. When asked about his outburst against those spreading negativity about Aaradhya, Abhishek responded, “It will not be accepted at all. That’s something I won’t tolerate at any cost."

He further said, “It is okay that I am a public figure, but saying something wrong about my daughter is like crossing the border. If you have that much courage, then come and say it in front of me."

While promoting Bob Biswas, Abhishek said that he believes in a clean game. If the audience finds him lacking anywhere in the film, he will work on improving his acting.

He jokingly said that he agrees with the people on the Internet who say that he would not have been in the film industry if his famous father Amitabh Bachchan weren’t not here. He says, “If I didn’t have parents, I wouldn’t have been born, that’s how biology works."

Abhishek will be seen next in Bob Biswas, which is based on a famous character from the 2012 thriller film Kahaani.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Aaradhya’s 10th birthday in the Maldives with their close family members.

