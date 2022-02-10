Wordle Addiction or Mid-Week Blues? Twinkle Khanna Decides What to Blame for Falling Asleep

Actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna is confused about who to blame for her falling asleep on the desk. Known for her quirky captions and remarks, Twinkle enjoys a massive fan base on Instagram. And the majority of her fans are connecting with her recent Instagram post. Along with sharing a snap of herself, wherein she is seen seated on her chair with her head down on the table, Twinkle also posted a screengrab of a WhatsApp chat. While the name of the other person was not revealed, Twinkle shared how she woke up at 2:30, did wordle, and went back to sleep at 4. The other person’s routine also included wordle but with a Tinder Swindler tweak. Referring to her snap of falling asleep on her desk, in the caption Twinkle wrote, “Is this the dreaded mid-week blues? Or should I just blame Wordle.” Well, most of us are in the grip of a feverish Wordle addiction, and Twinkle also could not escape it.

Take a look at the post:

Whether you’re an early morning or late-at-night Wordler, you will get only one shot and six attempts a day to get the right answer. It is disheartening to type your first word and have five grey tiles staring back at you, people have devised their own strategies to get the maximum greens and yellows at the first go.

In the comment section of Twinkle’s post, several Instagram users shared how Wordle has become a part of their daily routine. Whether they are working or busy with household chores, people never miss out on taking up the wordle challenge daily. Many people even mentioned that Tinder Swindler and Wordle have been a part of their routine for the last couple of days. A user very rightly said, “Wordle tests the extend of emotions I can experience in those ten mins.”

Are you able to connect with Twinkle’s Wordle addiction?

