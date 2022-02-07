'Working in Bhojpuri Films is Like Killing Your Dreams': Actor Yamini Singh

Actor Yamini Singh has said that working in the Bhojpuri film industry is like killing your dreams. Talking about her experience in the industry, she said that female actors were given less money than their male counterparts. She said that the industry was also unfair to newcomers who are often mocked by producers and directors. She said that the budget of Bhojpuri films has dropped sharply after stars started appearing in music albums.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Yamini said, “Working in the Bhojpuri film industry is equal to killing your dreams. I am not afraid of anyone in the Bhojpuri industry. I take my stand on the issues according to my ideology."

Yamini Singh was born in Pune, Maharashtra and grew up in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Later, she graduated from Pune itself. While studying engineering, she worked in a Marathi album. During that time, she was offered her first Bhojpuri film opposite big Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

Talking about her experience after receiving the offer of the first film, she said, “I went for a meeting. The director saw me and said that you are not worthy of Bhojpuri. I was shocked to hear this. I did not want to come to Bhojpuri, I wanted to complete my further studies, but later the director’s words kept revolving in my mind. So I started watching Bhojpuri and I thought of telling the director that I would show it by doing a Bhojpuri film."

“After researching Bhojpuri for 3 months, I signed my first film Patthar Ke Sanam with Arvind Akela Kallu in 2019," she said.

Yamini alleged that there is sexism in the Bhojpuri film industry. She said, “In Bhojpuri, every hero has a personal heroine and producers and directors have a heroine, so where do people like us go. I do not want to become anyone’s girlfriend to get a role in the film."

Yamini also alleged that awards are bought in the Bhojpuri film industry.

“I made my debut in 2018 and I was given the Best Debut Actress award in 2021. It took 3 years to know that I was the best debut actress, then it will take 30 years for that industry to know that I am also the best actress," she said.

Yamini Singh will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Yash Kumar.

