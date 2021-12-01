World AIDS Day 2021: Movies About HIV and AIDS Everyone Should Watch

World AIDS Day is observed annually on December 1 to raise awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), to support people suffering from the disease and to remember those who died from it. Starting with Arthur J. Bressan Jr’s Buddy (1985), many films have tackled the subject of AIDS. Below, we look at five key films on the disease.

>Longtime Companion (1989)

Longtime Companion is the first theatrical motion picture with a wide release to tackle the subject of AIDS. The film looks at the physical and mental impact of the AIDS epidemic in its first year, in the United States, on a number of gay as well as straight people. Actor Bruce Davison won a Golden Globe for his role in the film.

>The Ryan White Story (1989)

This acclaimed television drama is based on the true story of teenager Ryan White, who contracted AIDS while undergoing treatment for haemophilia. Following Ryan’s (Lukas Haas) diagnosis, he is refused entry to school and psychologically abused by people in his community. His family acquires the services of a lawyer to help him return to school.

>Philadelphia (1993)

In his Oscar-winning role, Tom Hanks portrays Andrew Beckett, an employee at a law firm, who is fired after he is discovered to be a gay man suffering from AIDS. Ironically, he hires a homophobic lawyer named Joe Miller (Denzel Washington) to fight his case.

>My Brother Nikhil (2005)

Nikhil Kapoor (Sanjay Suri) is a swimming champion whose life turns upside down after he is diagnosed as HIV positive. He is deserted by his parents, most friends and his swimming team. His sister Anamika (Juhi Chawla) and his friend Nigel (Purav Kohli), however, decide to stand by him.

>Dallas Buyer’s Club (2013)

The Academy Award-winning film is about a Dallas electrician and cowboy named Ron Woodroff (Matthew McConaughey); an HIV positive patient who defies the US legal system to acquire AIDS medicines banned or unavailable in the United States to help himself and other AIDS patients.

