World Environment Day: Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Other Stars Emphasize Sustainability, Conservation

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. This year’s theme for the day is One One Earth. It is the campaign slogan, with the focus on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature". On this Environment Day, several Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar among others took to their social media handles and emphasise the importance of sustainability and conservation.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Love your planet as much as you love yourself… there’s just one you & there’s just one earth #WorldEnvironmentDay #OnlyOneEarth #IntoTheWild @discoveryplusIN."

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a video in which she is seen planting trees along with some kids and teaching them about the measures to save the environment.

Along with the video, she wrote, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay had a wonderful opportunity to plant our future with the children of SOS Children’s Villages of India. @soschildrensvillagesindia Change begins with you. Every small step, every conscious decision, every sustainable choice makes a big difference to our home, to our planet. On this, #WorldEnvironmentDay, I urge all of you to join me as #ClimateWarriors in doing our bit for our home.♻️ #OnlyOneEarth."

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and posted pictures of hands holding planet earth with a green sapling. By posting this photo, the Pushpa actor put out the message of environment conservation. Along with the picture, he wrote, “On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us work towards a greener planet. Each of our contributions matters ."

By posting a picture of himself on a beach, Sidharth Malhotra shared a quote from American marine biologist Sylvia Earle on Instagram. He wrote, “No water. No life.No blue. No green.- Sylvia Earle #WorldEnvironmentDay #SidFit."

Juhi Chawla posted a clip of herself with Sadhguru as she sings for the environment friendly campaign led by the spiritual leader.

Check her post here:

We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Let us be more responsible. Happy World Environment Day!

