World Laughter Day 2022: Akshay Kumar Suffers ‘Ouch’ Moment, Rajpal Yadav Quotes Charlie Chaplin

Today we are celebrating World Laughter Day. This day is dedicated to raise awareness about the benefits of laughing, including the medical advantages. And on such a good day, our Bollywood celebs wished fans in their own andaz and style.

On this day, Akshay Kumar took to his social media and shared a funny video in a bid to make his fans and followers laugh. He presented Ben E King’s Stand By Me with a twist, sweeping his comb across his teeth during the beat change. The result- he suffered an ‘ouch’ moment! Captioning the post, Akshay wrote, “Key to happiness: to be able to laugh at yourself. And on that note, here’s an act which is a result of sheer boredom, hope it makes you laugh. Please do laugh, it was actually painful (grimacing face and face with tears of joy emojis) And Happy #WorldLaughterDay." See the video here:

Several celebs reacted to the post. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff shared laughter emojis, as did his Bell Bottom co-star Huma Qureshi. Ram Setu co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, “Haahahahahahahah." Guru Randhawa commented, “Love You Sir."

Another Bollywood actor also shared a post on World Laughter Day 2022. It is none other than actor Rajpal Yadav. The actor, who will be seen reprising his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 quoted Charlie Chaplin. He captioned the video as, “World Laughter Day is dedicated to you all with a quote from my idol and favourite, Mr. Charlie Chaplin. Be the reason for someone’s smile today! Love you all, Respect you All!" The quote that Yadav used in the video is ‘My pain can become the reason for someone’s laughter. But my laughter should never be the reason for someone’s pain.’ See the video here:

Happy World Laughter Day to all!

