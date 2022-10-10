World Mental Health Day: Himani Shivpuri, Mohit Dagga Share Their Message On Mental Wellbeing

Oct 10th is World Mental Health Day to raise awareness of mental health issues and mobilise efforts in support worldwide. Revealing their healthy lifestyle tips to keep oneself mentally fit are leading actors from &TV, which include Mohit Dagga (Ashok, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Soma Rathod (Amma Ji, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Mohit Dagga, who plays Ashok in &TV’s Doosri Maa, shares, “A healthy mind is a precedent for a healthy body. Mental wellbeing is often taken very lightly, unlike physical health. Most people often ignore its signs and symptoms and avoid treatment due to lack of knowledge, fear, or shame. And this mentality needs to change. We all lead a very hectic life, and we must slow down some time. I have incorporated the habit of practising controlled breathing and meditation as a part of my daily ritual. It helps me stay focused, brings positive energy, and relieves stress. It is the ultimate tool that has helped me cope with various challenges while remaining optimistic and focused. On this World Mental Health Day, let us pledge to care for those around us and monitor their behavioural changes."

Advertisement

Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Our mental health is linked with our physical health, so it is very important to be mentally fit. One must always focus on mental health care as it increases productivity, enhance your self-image, and improve relationships. I believe that keeping yourself fit physically and mentally is equally important in today’s time. There could be many reasons to struggle, but lack of exercise, inconsistent sleeping patterns, and bad eating habits are important concerns because they severely impact one’s physical and mental health. To strike a healthy work-life balance, I ensure that I do not exert myself beyond a certain limit. My yoga, a good book, or a good movie are retreats for me amid my stressful life."

Advertisement

Amma Ji in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Soma Rathod, shares, “There was a time when I was confronted with issues like body shaming which made me anxious, angry and depressed. But with time, I started focusing on Self-Love, which changed my view of things completely. I also took up meditation and concentrated on things that truly made me happy. It brought about a positive change in me overall with time. Besides, I also learnt not to take anything personally or get affected by other people’s views of me. Meditation helped a lot in achieving this sense of calmness and forgiveness. Now, it has become a part of my life. I meditate at home and sometimes in between my shoots, which helps me stay calm and collected and carry on with my day with much ease. Alongside physical health, mental health must be completely healthy."

Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here