World Premiere of Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta's Faraaz Opens to Sold-out Shows in London

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s directorial venture Faraaz recently opened at the BFI London Film Festival to a stunning response with sold-out shows. The world premiere of the film starring debutant Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal took place at the prestigious Curzon Cinema in Soho in the British capital over the weekend.

The gripping drama is inspired by the Holey Artisan Bakery attack in Dhaka in July of 2016 where 22 people were brutally killed. The screening of the film was followed by an applause. A 15-minute question-and-answer session with the cast and crew also took place, which was moderated by Damon Wise. The team shed light on the film’s real-life parallels, eclectic casting and what Faraaz, a story of standing tall in the face of grave injustice, means today. There were a total of three screenings.

An overwhelmed Mehta says, “It’s a very emotional moment for me as the hard work and the many challenges that we have faced in making this film has finally paid off. I’m truly overwhelmed by the terrific response at the BFI London Film Festival. The energy in the auditorium was infectious. The audience had some really sharp questions to ask following the screening."

Anubhav Sinha, who produced Faraaz, remarks, “Hansal is one of the few filmmakers of today that keeps his cinema so realistic and true. Faraaz was a story that needed to be told and Hansal has done perfect justice to the catastrophic events of that night. We’re very happy that the audience is receiving it with all this love."

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “It really is amazing to see our effort being so well received. It’s an honour to have sold out shows and so much buzz around the movie. It really puts back your belief in the power of storytelling. We’re very grateful for the love the movie is being showered with."

Faraaz is produced by Kumar and Sinha in association with Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal and Mazahir Mandsaurwala under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series along with Mahana Films. Apart from Kapoor and Rawal, the film also features Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Pallak Lalwani, Sachin Lalwani and Reshham Sahaani in key roles.

