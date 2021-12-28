'Worried' Dharmendra Called Salman Khan After News of Snake Bite: 'Salman Is Like a Son to Me'

Ahead of his 56th birthday, actor Salman Khan was bitten thrice by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Although the actor recovered soon and was discharged a few hours later, his fans were greatly worried about his health. Equally worried was veteran actor Dharmendra who considers Salman his son. Dharmendra expressed his love for Salman in a tweet. A Twitter user had asked him to wish Salman on his birthday. Dharmendra, in reply to the person, wished Salman and revealed he was worried for him after the snake bite incident. Dharmendra even called Salman and enquired about his health.

Dharmendra also wrote a beautiful birthday post for Salman.

As reported by news agency ANI, Salman took the snake outside using a stick. Still, it had managed to reach the actor’s hand. At this moment, when he tried to free himself from the snake’s clutches, he was bitten by it. The actor said that it was a poisonous snake, so he had to be kept under observation foraround 6 hours. Although, the actor conveyed that he is fine now.

Salman had revealed his health update to father Salim Khan in an interesting conversation. Salman received wishes from a lot of friends and colleagues in Bollywood. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma posted the snap of his first photo shoot with Salman. He wrote in the caption that this photo shoot was exciting and scary at the same time.

The ‘Tiger’ of Bollywood was also wished by superstar Ajay Devgn who shared the screen with him for film Son of Sardar. Ajay wished him love and happiness forever.

There was a long list of celebratory messages and wishes pouring in for the Indian superstar on his birthday.

