Writer B Jeyamohan Reveals Interesting Information About Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

After churning out a roaring hit Vikram, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his next Indian 2. Fans are excited about this film and are always looking forward to all the details. Recently, Indian 2 writer B Jeyamohan spilled some beans about the film’s runtime. Jeyamohan said that Indian 2 is going to have a time limit of 3 hours and 10 minutes.

This will also make Indian 2 the longest film director in Shankar’s career. A stellar star cast comprising Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Gulshan Grover will act in the film. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rajesh was also a part of this project earlier. However, she backed out from Indian 2 citing a busy schedule.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Indian 2 will narrate the story of a person who fights against the corruption of dishonest bureaucrats. The shooting for Indian 2 is going to start on September 13. According to reports, Kajal will play the role of an elderly woman in this movie. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for Indian 2. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies have produced this movie. Indian 2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This film is expected to be released next year.

This film will be the sequel to the film Indian released on May 9, 1996. Indian narrated the story of a veteran freedom fighter, who feels enraged by rising crime and corruption. He decided to put an end to this menace by killing all the people involved in the increasing problem of corruption.

This film was directed by S. Shankar. Kamal, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and other actors comprised the cast of the film. Indian was a hit and received 9 awards as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here