Writer B Jeyamohan’s Short Story Kathaigal To Be Adapted as Film

Writer Bahuleyan Jeyamohan has carved a niche amongst the audience, predominantly in Tamil literature. However, he is equally adept in Malayalam as well. Fans believe that for Jeyamohan, writing is a passion — but not without a cause. The critically acclaimed writer is in news again after his short story Kathaigal from the novel Venkadal has been adapted for a film, titled Ratha Saatchi.

Ratha Saatchi, which roughly translates to blood witness, will stream on the OTT platform Aha. A 36-second title announcement video of the film was shared on Twitter by music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The video gives a glimpse of a gun, handcuff and torch, along with one of the most important books in social science, Karl Marx’s Capital. As the video proceeds towards its end, the title of the film is unveiled in actor Kamal Haasan’s own handwriting. The title also shows the hammer and sickle symbol of the Communist Party.

Ratha Saatchi will be a joint venture of Aha and Turmeric Media. Turmeric media will make its entry into the OTT space with this venture. They held a press meeting regarding this film and stated that a lot of time and effort has been spent on writing a screenplay, which would enhance Jeyamohan’s original story.

Rafiq Ismail will helm the screenplay and direction of this film. Rafiq will make his debut in direction with this film. Other details related to the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

In the last few days, Aha Tamil has shared a lot of updates regarding the characters of Ratha Saatchi on Instagram. From these updates, viewers can conclude the fact that Ratha Saatchi’s storyline will revolve around well-known personalities like Lenin Raghuvanshi, Charu Majumder, Medha Patkar, Rajendra Singh, Lakshmi Agarwal, Sunitha Krishnan, Appu and others.

These character revelations have also piqued the interest of the audience around Ratha Saatchi. Produced by Anitha Mahendran and S Disney, Ratha Saatchi’s release date is not unknown.

