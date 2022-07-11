Writer Vijayendra Prasad’s Old Statement on Jawahar Lal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi is Viral

It has not even been a week since ace writer and father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Vijayendra Prasad was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha and he has already landed in a controversy. An old statement of his has sparked a debate between the ruling BJP and Congress.

In an old interview that is going viral, Vijayendra Prasad made some comments on Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During the promotions of his son SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, he stated that it was because of Gandhi that Sardar Vallabhai Patel did not become the Prime Minister of India.

He was talking about the political unrest in Kashmir and believed that the grave situation with Kashmir would not occur if Sardar Patel had been the first Prime Minister of India. He asserted that despite many leaders of Congress voting for Patel, Gandhi wanted Jawahar Lal Nehru to be the prime minister. He continued by claiming that Jammu & Kashmir’s current situation would be different if Patel had served as Independent India’s prime minister. Take a look at the viral video.

He was actually trying to justify the leaving out of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture in the end credits song of RRR, Ethara Janda, which shows the two heroes NTR Junior and Ram Charan paying tribute to several freedom fighters.

“There were 17 PCCs (Pradesh Congress Committee) back then and the British while leaving India asked Gandhi to choose the PM. Gandhi asked those 17 PCCs to write the name of the person whom they want to operate in the PM capacity. 15 out of 17 PCCs have mentioned the name of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Only one mentioned Nehru’s name and the other was blank. Despite these results, Gandhi chose Nehru as PM because of his alignment. This has resulted in the Kashmir debacle which we are enduring till now," he said.

The video that is doing the rounds now has created a massive impact with BJP activists supporting Vijayendra Prasad’s take on the historical development while Congress supporters say the writer lacks factual backing and his comments make no sense.

Here are some reactions to his statement, with people divided over his opinion with some praising him while others school him.

Vijayendra Prasad has written the stories of blockbuster hits like the Bahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and was recently nominated by the President, as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

