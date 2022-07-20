Ya Ali Singer Zubeen Garg Hospitalised After Minor Head Injury; Assam CM Directs 'Best Possible Treatment'

Singer Zubeen Garg, who has sung songs such as Ya Ali for Gangster and Maahi Ve for Kaante, has been hospitalised in Assam’s Dibrugarh. News agency ANI reported that the singer was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a minor head injury. Fortunately, he is stable and out of danger.

“Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg, who was admitted to a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh after sustaining a minor head injury today, has been airlifted to Guwahati. Doctors say that the singer is now in stable condition and out of danger," the agency tweeted.

“Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that Garg should receive all quality medical services; also directed state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to him," they added.

Zubeen is best known for his song Ya Ali, which he sang for Emran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut’s Gangster. The song continues to remain an iconic track among music lovers. He also sang the track Dil Tu Hi Bataa for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, which was another hit song. According to PTI, the 52-year-old singer has several solo albums to his credit. These include Chandni Raat, Chanda, and Sparsh, among others. He has also worked on several Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and other languages films as a music composer. He is also a popular singer of Bihu songs in Assam.

Besides music, Zubeen has also reportedly acted and directed in a number of movies. It is said that his movies ‘Kanchanjunga’, ‘Mission China’, ‘Dinabandhu’, ‘Mon Jai’ were super hits. He reportedly has a massive fan following in the state with several fan clubs under his name functioning for social and humanitarian activities.

News18 Showsha prays for Zubeen’s speedy recovery.

