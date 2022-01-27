Yaaradi Nee Mohini's Nakshathra Wants Motivate Society Through Her Roles

Nakshathra became a household name with Yaaradi Nee Mohini. The actress carved a niche with her role in this serial. The serial has even successfully completed a total of 1,250 episodes in 3 years.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10162964/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_1

After the serial was over, Nakshathra became a part of Valli Thirumanam. Nakshathra plays an entirely different role from what she has enacted in Yaaradi Nee Mohini. She portrays a character of a brave, angry and fearless village woman. The show has promoted a sense of women’s self-worth and depicted her as the decision-maker in the family.

Nakshathra was enthusiastic to portray the character of Valli after listening to the storyline of this serial. The actress felt that this role is the opposite of what she has enacted before. Nakshathra was imagining actress Meera Jasmine while listening to the serial’s storyline. The actress felt that a character like Valli can be found in stories but it is difficult to find such a character in real life. Nakshathra felt that this is the best opportunity to enact this character.

Advertisement

Nakshathra also said that her friends made fun of her character Vennila. Nakshathra said that her friends said that she acted to be an innocent person like Vennila. According to Nakshathra, in real life, she is more like Valli.

The actress also talked about the perspective with which female characters have been interpreted. According to Nakshathra, whenever a female character is depicted as brave it is considered a negative character. Nakshathra likes characters who don’t accept anything without any reason. The actress loves characters that motivate people and society collectively.

The actress was also asked whether she loves Kollam or Chennai? Without any hesitation, she replied that Kollam is her hometown and Chennai has given her recognition. She added that now Theni is giving her brighter prospects in her career.

Advertisement

Earlier, a unique advertising campaign called Innovative Out of Home ( OOH) was launched to promote Valli Thirumanam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.