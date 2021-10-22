Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Look Lovingly at Each Other in New Photos from Golden Temple

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar recently and the actress shared mesmerising pictures from their spiritual outing on her Instagram account. Dressed in a pastel pink salwar suit, Yami looked absolutely stunning. She accessorised her outfit with her traditional chooda. While Aditya Dhar opted for a white kurta-pyjama and a black Nehru jacket.

In the first picture, Yami and Aditya look lovingly at each other. In the second photo, the couple is all smiles with the Golden Temple in the background. Sharing the post Yami wrote ‘Ik Onkar’ in Gurmukhi alphabets followed by folding hands and smiling face with halo emojis.

Yami married her ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar in June in a private ceremony. The 32-year-old had then shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

On the professional front, Yami has her diary full with a packed schedule. Her line-up includes films such as ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’. The actress will play a crime reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’, a kindergarten teacher, who takes children as hostages in ‘A Thursday’ and an IPS officer in ‘Dasvi.’

On the other hand, Aditya’s next is a superhero movie titled, ‘The Immortal Aswatthama’, starring Vicky Kaushal. Vicky recently rubbished the reports that stated the film was shelved. Vicky told a news portal that they are waiting for a better time to shoot when they will not be worried about COVID and can shoot across the globe. The actor revealed that the film demands attendance of about 300 crew members, which will be a nightmare in current times.

