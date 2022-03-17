Yami Gautam Burns Up the Internet in Dramatic Gown; Netizens Say 'This Is Samantha's Outfit'

Yami Gautam has the most infectious smile in Bollywood. The diva always lights up the screens with her elegant aura and million-dollar smile. However, the actress ditched her sweet and simple personality for her latest magazine cover and opted for a rather glamorous avatar.

Yami, who recently garnered praises for her terrific performance in ‘A Thursday,’ dazzled in a spaghetti-strapped bottle green gown. It comes with a long train, giving off Queen vibes. The actress completed her look with black high heels and kept her hair open and sleek.

Advertisement

However, netizens pointed out that Yami was wearing the same outfit that Samantha donned at the Critics Choice Film Awards. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu strutted the red carpet at the occasion in a similar gown. It was from the shelves of ace designer duo Gauri and Nainika’s fashion label. One user wrote, “This is Samantha’s outfit." While another commented, “Isn’t it Samantha’s dress?"

It may be noted that Samantha got trolled for showing off her cleavage in that bottle green gown. Following this, the actress posted a strong message for trolls on her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgment inward and training it on one’s own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good… lets gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.