Yami Gautam Celebrates First Karwa Chauth with Husband Aditya Dhar; See Stunning Pics

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar on Sunday celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Now, she has shared the picture of moon sighting on Instagram. While Yami is looking absolutely stunning in a traditional red saree, Aditya Dhar complemented her by wearing a golden colour kurta-pyjama.

The picture, shared by Yami, shows the happy couple during the moon sighting ceremony. "We see the same moon, you and I…’ Our first Karvachaut," she wrote in the caption.

On Karva Chauth, married women observe fast from sunrise till sunset. They pray for the long lives of their husband. As part of the rituals, women exchange their karwas (earthen pots) with other married women after listening to the vrat katha. They break their fast only after sighting the moon with their husbands.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actress was excited for celebrating her first Karva Chauth. And, she shared a picture on Instagram flashing her million-dollar smile. "The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched," she wrote.

In June this year, Yami had tied the knot with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. A few days back, Yami and Aditya visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. She shared mesmerising pictures from their spiritual outing on her Instagram account.

On the professional front, Yami has a number of films in the pipeline. Her line-up includes ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’. The actress will be seen playing a crime reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’.

On the other hand, director Aditya’s next project is a superhero movie titled, ‘The Immortal Aswatthama’, starring Vicky Kaushal.

