Yami Gautam Informs She Can’t Access Her Instagram Account; Says It Is Probably ‘Hacked’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam took to Twitter on Sunday and said that she isn’t able to access her Instagram account since Saturday. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress also shared that her account is ‘probably’ hacked. Yami also shared the tweet as she wanted people to be aware of any “unusual activities" through her account.

She wrote, “Hi, This is to inform you all that I’ve been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it’s probably hacked. We’re trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you!"

Advertisement

As soon as the tweet was posted online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and expressed shock at knowing the reason for her being inactive on Instagram. While one fan wrote, “Omg!!! That’s why you are not active. It will be alright yammu." Another wrote, “and I was waiting to see your post on Surilie’s b’day."

Yami Gautam has been continuously sharing posts released to her upcoming film Dasvi which also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

To note, the last post on her Instagram account is a song from Dasvi titled Thaan Liya. She captioned the post as, “Unche rahenge humaare kad se humaare iraade! #ThaanLiya, the motivational anthem from #Dasvi is out now!"

Other than Dasvi, Yami has the sequel of Oh My God, Lost in the pipeline.

Well, this isn’t the first time, a celebrity’s Instagram account has been hacked. Earlier in February, Nora Fatehi shared an official statement on Instagram and revealed that her account was apparently hacked. She also thanked the team on Instagram to help her revive the account.

Advertisement

The note read, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram." The news of her absence from the photo and video sharing application surely topped the headlines of the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.