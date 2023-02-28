Yami Gautam spoke about the paparazzi culture these days and how its not restricted to just the media any more. She was talking about the privacy breach of celebs post the recent incident with Alia Bhatt, where the actress was clicked in her living room without consent.

Yami said she encountered an uncomfortable incident in her own hometown in Himachal Pradesh She was at her grandmother’s place, after her death and wanted to visit her uncle. “I was in a different space altogether, and that was the last place I was expecting people to be standing with cameras in their hands. When I was leaving, they asked me to pose with my folks who had come to see me off. I was really not in the zone to be posing, it felt really uncomfortable. I understand this is their job, but there has to be a line," Yami told Puja Talwar in an interview.

She recalled another incident in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh when a teenage boy had requested a photo with her, but instead started recording her. Yami said the video recorded by the boy was later posted online as a vlog which was viewed by millions of people.

“Aaj kal koi aise le k video bana raha hoga (These days anyone can record a video anytime, without consent). Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people wanna come and visit and talk. I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture, but he was taking a video. A video of… it was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog…"

“It may seem I’m so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody," the actor added. Puja quipped, “And encourage others to do it." “Which they did. They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay," Yami added.

