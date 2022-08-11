Yami Gautam Sets New Fashion Goals With Her Jewellery Fusion

Undoubtedly, Yami Gautam gave some major wedding outfit goals with her vintage sarees to her post-wedding boho girl look. But now, it would be a complete injustice if we just talk about her girl next door outfits. She has been keeping all the fashion critics on their toes especially due to her jewellery styling game.

You too can make your boring outfit shine with just a few additions of statement jewelleries and you will be sorted.

Who would have imagined pairing golden Kundan bangles on a satin silk dress? However, Yami could slay the entire fusion game like a queen. Somewhere we all have something for our desi-fied attires and Yami has even more we guess. The diamonds are just perfect for your next best friend’s wedding and we are pretty sure you are going to make numerous heads turn.

Brides and greens are going hand in hand these days. Not only their mehndi function, but it has become more of their D-Day special. Even if the outfit is red or pastel, green jewelleries are complementing each and every fit. Yami is being your best friend and solving all your problems like no one else.

The actress is keeping her signature style of being minimal and still looks quite glamorous. White and Champaign gold, the colour palette is to die for. Just look at those extra-extra long and sleek earings, the statement choker, and the bangles. Common girls take all the notes and slay them like a diva.

This look would be called a proper Indie boss-babe. Gold blazer with only one extra-long earring paired with a Kundan choker and a few bangles on one hand. You too can surely win hearts with these sorts of fusion at any cocktail party and you won’t be disappointed.

