Yami Gautam Shares Heartwarming Video To Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Aditya Dhar; Watch

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband Aditya Dhar. On this special day, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a heartwarming video which is a compilation of several moments from her wedding festivities. It begins with a glimpse of Yami’s ancestral home where the wedding took place. The clip then features glimpses of her Mehendi ceremony and Haldi other customs. The two can also be seen taking wedding vows in the video. It ends with the caption, “Thank you for being in my life. Happy Anniversary."

Sharing the video, Yami wrote, “For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life 🙂 Happy 1st Anniversary!" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to send love to the couple via the comment section. “Happy Happy Aniversary Yami ❤️ we love you," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Happy Anniversary and cheers to many more glorious ones ahead." Netizens also appreciated her simplicity. “Happy to see ur simplicity level …don’t show off like other actresses," another comment read.

For the unversed, Yami Gautam surprised her fans in June last year when she took to social media and announced that she got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Her wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close family members in attendance. The ceremony was held in Himachal. After her wedding, Yami dropped a picture on Instagram and wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dasvi which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She will be next seen in OMG - Oh My God 2 which also stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

