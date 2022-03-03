Yami Gautam Thanks Fellow 'Self-Made' Actor Kangana Ranaut For Her Support Towards A Thursday

Yami Gautam’s latest movie A Thursday is being praised by fellow celebrities from the film industry. The film has also been trending on the number 1 spot on the IMDb platform. Noticing the milestone, actress Kangana Ranaut congratulated Yami and the team of the film.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories as she shared the poster featuring Yami, and wrote “Congratulations to Team Thursday Yami Gautam RSVP Movies." She added applause emojis after her message. Yami shared Kangana’s Instagram Story and expressed her gratitude to fellow Himachali actress as she wrote, “Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another."

In A Thursday, Yami plays the role of a kindergarten teacher who turns into a kidnapper and holds children of the school as hostages. The movie also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Since both Yami and Kangana have Himachali roots, they often share their camaraderie via social media posts. Last year after Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Kangana had complimented the actress as she dressed in traditional bridal wear. Sharing Yami’s picture, where she was dressed in her ethnic Himachali bridal wear, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride in Himachal Pradesh."

Most recently, Kangana also congratulated actor Vikrant Massey for marrying model and actress Sheetal Thakur. It should be noted that Kangana had previously described Vikrant as a “cockroach" when he had commented on Yami’s bridal pictures. Vikrant had compared her to Radhe Maa in a light-hearted comment which read, “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa." The comment irked Kangana who commented “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers)."

However, after an Instagram account shared a picture collage of Vikrant and Sheetal along with Yami’s bridal picture from last year, Kangana commented, “Hmm Vikrant Massey ji marrying a Himachali girl is good karma … wish you both a happy married life."

