Yami Gautam to Star in These Films in 2022. Details Inside

In the last few years, Yami Gautam has carved out a niche for herself in the industry. She has always tried to play roles that are unique and exciting for the audience.

The actor will continue the trend in her upcoming movies as well and is currently involved in a range of exciting projects.

In her forthcoming movies, Yami Gautam will be seen performing in an intriguing psychological thriller and raising her voice on socially significant issues.

She is expected to spark a debate and discussion through her unique roles.

Advertisement

The year 2022 will be quite busy for her. According to sources, the plot of the movie, A Thursday, involves the kidnapping of a student by his teacher.

In her next, Lost, she will be playing the character of a crime reporter. The actor will question the educational system in her movie Tenth and will also star in the social drama Oh My God 2.

Yami Gautam will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s next with Sunny Kaushal. Besides Bollywood, the actor has also worked in South Indian films.

She tied the knot with Bollywood director Aditya Dhar last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.