Yami Gautam Turns Into Makeup Artist for Her Sister, Shares Tutorial, Watch

Yami Gautam has been winning attention ever since she made her Television debut in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Her stellar acting chops paved the path to Bollywood and now she is known for her works in Vicky Donor, Kaabil, A Thursday and Dasvi to mention a few. The actress often lets her fandom catch a glimpse of her personal life by sharing photos or videos. However, today she posted a short snippet that captured her ‘beizzati’ moment from the fun makeup tutorial video.

Recently, Yami Gautam turned into a makeup artist and posted a tutorial video with her sister Surilie Gautam, who was her muse. The video began with Yami beginning the makeup by dabbing serum on her sister’s face, followed by foundation. Midway through the video, Yami reveals that she forgot about the eyeshadow palette. Surilie excitedly praises Yami’s ‘mastery’ of eyeliner, before the application, and the video cuts to the duo bursting out in laughter at Yami’s failed attempt to pull off a winged liner. The video ended on a perfect note, with the sisters laughing at the “baezzati" moment.

Advertisement

The video amassed the attention of her fans who flocked to the comments section. One user noticed Yami’s hairstyle and wrote, “Short hair again”. A fan commented, “You are a natural beauty. You don’t need any kind of make-up”. Another fan gushed, “The best reel ever. Maja aa gya Yami ka face or dimple dekh kar." A netizen praised the video and wrote, “Fab makeup on Surilie ji, Yamiji! Dab-dab-dab then Tadaa!! Looking very nice!"

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Tushar Jalota’s Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. She has an emotional thriller titled Lost by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God! 2 in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here