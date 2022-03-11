Yami Gautam's Embarrassing 'Oops Moment' Caught on Camera, Trolled for 'Hideous' Outfit

Yami Gautam has been earning a lot of praises for her stunning performance in the recently released film ‘A Thursday’. She wowed the audience with her brilliant act of portraying a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage. She is seen rattling at the police and the political leaders, while her unpleasant demands send shockwaves through the country. Yami essayed the role with full commitment, and fans are in love with her all over again. Now, the actor is once again in the news, but this time not for a good reason.

Yami was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai and though the actor looks beautiful no matter what she wears, her recent outfit appeared to be a little uncomfortable. A video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on Instagram, which features Yami adjusting her clothes again and again.

Yami donned a ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline. She looked ravishing hot in her cute outfit, but she was also seen covering her neck and dress multiple times in the video. While a majority of her fans went wow, there were some who even trolled her for her sartorial choice. A user wrote, “Her outfit is hideous", while another questioned, “What kind of dress is she wearing". A third opined that what is the point of wearing such outfits if one is uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in the social comedy ‘Dasvi’ alongside Abhishek Bachchan, she also has the satirical comedy-drama ‘OMG 2’ in her kitty. In OMG 2, she will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar. After wooing her fans with her intense acting in A Thursday, Yami has an investigative drama ‘Lost’ in her bag, which will also feature veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

