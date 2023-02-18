Actress Yami Gautam is often seen sharing her daily updates on social media, to give her fans a sneak peek into her life. Looking at her Instagram gallery, we can say that the actress is happy to keep herself busy with her work and hobbies. Recently, a childhood photo of Yami from last year is doing rounds on the internet. She took to her Instagram handle and shared this major throwback picture from her childhood days with a nostalgic caption.

Yami is looking too cute in this photo, as she posed for a perfect click in her school uniform. Sharing this lovely memory, she wrote, “My first day to school! I am sure I didn’t know what it meant, but was just so excited to get dressed in uniform and see where mummy papa was taking me… and I continued with this enthusiasm forever, as I was told, Let life excite us at every moment… no matter where it takes us just believe, embrace it and keep walking."

The actress was born on November 28, 1988, in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, she wanted to make her career in the civil services. But, she changed her mind and decided to take up acting. Later, she went to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood.

Yami started her acting career after doing some TV commercials. She achieved her initial success by playing lead roles in TV serials like Chand Ke Paar Chalo (2008) and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam (2009). Thereafter, she acted in many South Indian films and eventually moved to Bollywood.

The actress’ successful stint in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Vicky Donor (2012) gave her wide acclaim and fame. Her other superhit films include Badlapur (2015), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Bala (2019).

In 2021, Yami got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Yami will be next seen in the sequel of OMG (Oh My God - 2) and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which will be released this year. Her latest OTT release is Lost, a thriller-action film, directed by Aniruddha Roy.

