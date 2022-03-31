Yami On Her Prep to Play Cop in Dasvi: ‘Watched Documentaries, Stories On Real-Life Female Cops, IPS Officers’

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and her last release ‘A Thursday’ has set a true example of her flawless acting. The actress has always seen portraying different kinds of characters in her films and one such character she is about to unfold is a cop in her upcoming ‘Dasvi’.

Yami’s performance in her latest OTT releases ‘A Thursday’ has garnered a lot of love from the audience where the actress played a very intense character of a school teacher who takes 16 students hostage. The actress is fearless when it comes to taking the challenge of performing a different and challenging character on the screen which is again going to be get proved with her upcoming film ‘Dasvi’ in which the actress will be seen playing a Haryanvi female cop.

While sharing about her journey of preparation for the role of a cop Yami shared - “I watched a couple of documentaries, stories on real-life female cops and IPS officers how they carry themselves, how they are inside the jail or outside the jail, what are their family life is like. How do they talk about, what kind of sense of humor they have, how do they dress, are they always in uniform or not. So it was just a revelation for me because this is a role or someone of that stature".

Moreover, Yami unfolds her thoughts on what it feels like to her playing the role as a woman - “It’s one of those professions that’s so inspiring for anyone to watch especially being a girl and so when a woman takes up a post like that, stature like that who is so honest, who is independent, who is razor-sharp with her focus and at the same time it doesn’t take her empathy away, it doesn’t make her not witty, doesn’t make her a rude person. So we made the characters on these principles and with this character’s traits with these characters’ background story for Jyoti Deswal".

Apart from ‘Dasvi’ in which she will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, Yami’s interesting line-up includes ‘OMG2’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathy and a few unannounced projects. The film releases on 7th April on Netflix.

