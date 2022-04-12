Yash Apologises To Telugu Media For Being Late at KGF2 Press Event. Here's What Happened

With KGF: Chapter 2 premiering on April 14, the makers and stars are practically racing against time to promote the magnum opus. Yash, the lead actor in the action flick, has been travelling to several locations to promote his upcoming feature. He was recently in Andhra Pradesh for the KGF: Chapter 2 press conference.

However, during the media interaction, Yash, who will portray Rocky Bhaay in the film, had to face the wrath of a journalist after arriving late.

A reporter reportedly complained about why they had to wait for an hour and a half at a KGF: Chapter 2 news conference in Telugu. According to reports, the ceremony was supposed to begin at 11 a.m., but Yash arrived at the location around 12:30, which enraged the journalists.

Yash, on the other hand, apologised to everyone for keeping them waiting. He said, “Extremely sorry. I know the value of time. So, please accept my sorry, as I was not aware of the exact time you people were called here for an interactive session."

Yash went on to explain that they were travelling by a private plane, which required clearance due to weather conditions, causing a snafu in their plans. Yash’s modesty in this position has generated a lot of support for him among the people.

This incident sparked a feud between Yash and Allu Arjun fans. According to the Telugu audience on social media, Telugu media exacted revenge on the KGF 2 hero at the behest of Allu Arjun, who experienced a similar course of events in Bengaluru last December. The Bunny followers’ joyous statements have enraged Yash’s fans.

For the unversed, when Allu Arjun went on Pushpa’s promotional trip, he found himself in the same strange position. When Allu Arjun was promoting Pushpa in Bengaluru, he was late for a Kannada news conference. Kannada media questioned him for being two hours or so late for the event.

This isn’t something a star hero normally has to deal with, but Allu Arjun kept his cool and apologised to the media, stating it wasn’t deliberate.

Meanwhile, the Prashanth Neel-directed film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt, in addition to Yash. The Kannada film, backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his production company Hombale Films, will compete at the box office with Vijay’s Beast.

