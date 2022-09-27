Yash Chopra 90th Birth Anniversary: Veer-Zaara to Mohabbatein, Evergreen Movies of the Filmmaker One Must Revisit

YASH CHOPRA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: The Yash Chopra style once dominated the box office which depicted romance, emotion, stories of super-elites, melodic music, and songs filmed in exotic foreign locations. In his career span of over 5 decades, the Bollywood filmmaker and producer registered a series of blockbusters at the box office, which eventually garnered cult statuses.

From Raj-Simran’s to Veer-Zaara’s, the late director has given iconic love stories to Hindi cinema. Today, Tuesday, September 27 marks the 90th birth anniversary of the iconic director. To mark the special occasion, here we have curated a list of his Hindi films that will never grow old.

Mohabbatein

Produced by Yash Chopra, Mohabbatein is a hit multi-starrer flick starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai alongside newcomers Shamita Shetty, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Preeti Jhangiani.

The movie that has now received cult status traces the life of Narayan, a strict principal of Gurukul academy, who opposes his daughter’s love affair eventually leading to her suicide. Destiny takes a sudden turn when the lover returns to break Narayan’s misconception about love.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This musical romance movie stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The plot of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge narrates the platonic love story of Raj and Simran, who are separated by the latter’s father. Once Simran is taken back to her home country to marry another, Raj follows to convince her father.

Chandni

Directed by Yash Chopra, Chandni was released back in 1989 featuring Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and the late Sridevi in the lead roles. The movie traces the life of Chandni Mathur, a charming woman who is torn between two suitors. Apart from the story, Chandni also won several hearts for its hit music including Mitwa, Mere Haathon Mein, Mehbooba, and more.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, Dil Toh Pagal Hai is a hit movie released in 1997. The story revolves around the life of a musical troupe, whose lead female dancers get caught in a love triangle with their choreographer (SRK).

While Dixit’s character changes after the return of her childhood friend (extended cameo by Akshay Kumar), Kapoor’s character eventually has to sacrifice her love to let the other two realize the depth of their love.

Veer-Zaara

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara is an epic romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as eponymous star-crossed lovers. Veer, an Indian Air Force officer falls head over heels with Zaara, the daughter of a Pakistani politician. When Veer decides to marry Zaara, he is falsely imprisoned in Pakistani jail until a lawyer Saamiya Siddiqui fights the case and help the two reunite after decades.

