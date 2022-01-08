Yash Is 'Dangerously' Intense in KGF Chapter 2 New Poster; Prashanth Neel Confirms April 14 Release

On Kannada film star Yash’s 36th birthday, director Prashanth Neel treated fans to a new poster featuring the superstar from their upcoming collaboration KGF: Chapter 2. KGF director Prashanth Neel is returning to helm the second part. He has also written the script.

Prashanth took to Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday wish for Yash and also give yet another glimpse of the actor’s look from one of the most awaited films of the year. The director also confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas as per its scheduled release on April 14.

He wrote, “Caution Warning sign Danger ahead! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can’t wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022."

In the sequel to Yash’s 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, the actor reprises his role as Rocky, who is adamant about fulfilling the promise he made to his dying mother, that he won’t die poor.

Sanjay Dutt stars as Adheera, Rocky’s nemesis while Raveena Tandon is playing the role of Ramika Sen, a powerful political leader. KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Srini.

KGF: Chapter 2 is set to clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan had texted KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash, director Prashanth Neel and the makers for approval and to apologise for the clash. He explained about the delays related to VFX and also that April 14 would coincide with the North Indian festival of Baisakhi - Aamir’s character in Laal Singh Chaddha is Sikh. Fortunately, his decision was welcomed by the KGF: Chapter 2 team and, as compensation for the clash, Aamir promised to also promote Yash’s film.

