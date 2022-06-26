Yash Johar Death Anniversary: 5 Incredible Movies of the Filmmaker That You Must Watch Again

YASH JOHAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: It has almost been 18 years since Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions left for the heavenly adobe. This well-known Bollywood producer passed away due to a chest infection on 26 June 2004. Yash Johar has entertained us with many masterpieces over the years, and he will always be remembered for the grandeur in his films.

On his death anniversary, let us revisit some of his best creations:

Dostana (1980)

Dharma Productions’ first film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Prem Chopra, and Amrish Puri was a huge box office success. In this film, two close friends, Vijay and Ravi, both decide to join the police force, but their friendship begins to unravel when they both fall in love with the same woman. Agneepath (1990)

This was an action-drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Neelam Kothari. This film, directed by Mukul Anand, was inspired by the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve and was later remade with the same title in 2012 by Yash Johar’s son, Karan Johar. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

This film was a box office smash and Karan Johar’s directorial debut. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee won the National Award for Best Film for providing wholesome entertainment. It also bagged eight Filmfare Awards. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

This timeless Bollywood film tells the story of a traditional Indian family. Following the phenomenal success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this was another multi-starrer movie by Yash Johar, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

This was a romantic comedy movie by Dharma Productions that elicited a lot of emotion in the audience. It received 11 Filmfare nominations and won eight of them. This film, directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Karan, was set in New York and starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Reema Lagoo. This was Yash Johar’s final film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.